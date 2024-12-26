Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Xi Jinping's communist regime again threatened Taiwan if it pushes forward any separatist initiatives that would jeopardize China's "national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

This latest warning was delivered by Zhang Xiaogang, spokesman for China's Defense Ministry, who directly addressed Taiwanese authorities to stop relying on the United States to achieve independence.

"Relying on the U.S. for independence and rejecting reunification with weapons are tactics doomed to failure. A few pieces of U.S.-made weaponry will not save lives, but will become just another target on the battlefield," the spokesman said, referring to the last military package consisting of tanks sent by the Pentagon to Taipei, in remarks collected by Infobae.

Xiaogang then assured that "the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will strengthen its military training and war readiness, enhance its ability to win and decisively crush any secessionist attempts and interference by outside forces."

The defense spokesman urged the U.S. to respect China's "territorial integrity," as Xi Jinping's communist regime still considers Taiwan as part of its soil.

Taiwan responds with its first war drill

In the face of threats coming from Beijing. Taiwan decided to carry out its first war drill so that both the authorities and the civilian population are prepared in case of an escalation in tensions between the two countries.

According to reports from Reuters, Taiwan's Presidential Office summoned dozens of public agencies and civilian groups to take part in exercises related to a war scenario.