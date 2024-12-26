Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a series of bombings Thursday against several locations of the Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen, including the airport in the capital Sana'a, in response to the recent missile and drone attacks by radical Islamists on Israeli territory.

As a result of the IDF attacks, which were carried out while a televised speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik Badruldeen al-Houthi was being broadcast, the airport control tower was knocked out of service, as were aircraft used by the terrorist group's authorities, who control much of Yemen's territory, including Sana'a.

Israeli sources stated, "We said that the Houthis would pay a heavy price. If they do not understand by force, they will do it with even more force," the Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who at the time of the offensive was in HaKirya, Israel's main military base located in Tel Aviv, said, "We are determined to cut off the terrorist arm of this Iranian-led axis of evil. We will continue until the task is completed."

The IDF said that among the targets attacked was infrastructure used by the Houthis for their military activities, such as Sana'a International Airport and key power plants such as Aziz and Ras Kantib.

Reports in Yemen indicated that deaths and injuries were reported as a result of the bombings.

Tedros Adhanom, director of WHO, was at Sana'a airport at the time of the bombing



Tedros Adhanom, director of the World Health Organization (WHO), said he was at Sana'a airport during the Israeli bombing.

The official, who was in Sana'a to negotiate the release of UN staff detained in Yemen and to assess the humanitarian and health situation there said he was fine, but that his flight had been delayed by the offensive.

"As we were about to board our flight from Sana’a, about two hours ago, the airport came under aerial bombardment. One of our plane’s crew members was injured. At least two people were reported killed at the airport. The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge — just a few meters from where we were — and the runway were damaged," Adhanom said in a statement.

"We will need to wait for the damage to the airport to be repaired before we can leave," he added.

"My UN and WHO colleagues and I are safe. Our heartfelt condolences to the families whose loved ones lost their lives in the attack," the official concluded.

According to reports from various organizations and the United Nations, 13 UN staff members and at least 14 members of various Yemeni and international civil society groups are being arbitrarily detained in Yemen.

The second Israeli attack in a week against the Houthis in Yemen



Israel carried out a counterterterrorism offensive last week in response to Houthi attacks. It was the third Israeli bombing in Yemen since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip after the October 7 massacre and the first in Sana'a.