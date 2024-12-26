Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

The Baltimore Ravens cruised to a 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans on Wednesday in the close out the NFLthat aired for the first time on Netflixand featured singer Beyoncé on the halftime show.

Lamar Jackson had a modest but effective day, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson, 27, totaled 87 yards for 6,110 and surpassed Michael Vick (6,109) as the quarterback with the most yards on the ground.

Baltimore opened up a 15-point lead, the first time in NFL history a game ended 17-2 at the end of the first half.

Houston's two points came after a Kamari Lassiter tackle on Derrick Henry in the end zone, considered a safety under soccer rules.

Then came the Beyoncé Bowl, which lasted 13 minutes and included the participation of American rapper and guitarist, Post Malone, and Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of the music star.

The Houston, Texas, native is no stranger to the NFL stage, having twice (2013 and 2016) participated in Super Bowl halftime shows.

A 49-yard carry by Lamar Jackson and a one-yard reception by Mark Andrews in the third quarter put the game out of reach for the Texans.

The Ravens improve their record to 11 wins and five losses to lead their division while the Texans (9-7) suffer their seventh loss of the season, both teams are qualified for the Playoffs.

The game is part of a historic doubleheader that put the American soccer league on the Netflix platform for the first time.

Earlier in the day, theKansas City Chiefs won 29-10 over the Pittsburgh Steelers securing first place in the American Conference.