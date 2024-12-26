Raphael diagnosed with brain lymphoma: cancels concerts in the United States and Mexico

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

Spanish artist Raphael, 81, has had to cancel his tour in the United States and Mexico, among other North American countries, due to the primary brain lymphoma he has been diagnosed with. A few days ago in Spain, the singer had to abandon the recording of an interview on public television after being indisposed.

"We regret to announce that, by medical prescription, Raphael is forced to cancel the concerts he had planned for early 2025 in the United States, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Mexico," his representative said in a statement.

Raphael - writer of hits such as Mi gran noche, Como yo te amo and Yo soy aquel - "will undergo specialized outpatient treatment to address a recently diagnosed neurological pathology," the representation agency added, adding that the Spanish singer will need "a prolonged period of rest and relaxation" on the recommendation of his doctors.

The tour promoters will contact those who purchased his tickets to refund their money.

It was the hospital where Raphael is being treated at that confirmed the diagnosis.

On December 17, Raphael went to the set of a Spanish Television (TVE) program to be interviewed. During the dialogue - which was being recorded for later broadcast - the singer began to feel unwell and had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in Madrid.