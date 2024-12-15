Navy beats Army in thrilling classic featuring Trump, Daniel Penny, and other prominent figures

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de diciembre, 2024

This Saturday, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 31-13 in the annual showdown between the two institutions. The game was notable for the score and the presence of President-elect Donald Trump, who attended from a luxury box accompanied by a distinguished list of public figures.

With this victory, Navy extended its dominance in the historic rivalry by improving its record to 63 wins, 55 losses and 7 ties and regained the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Blake Horvath, the Midshipmen's quarterback, was the key player in the win. He excelled with 204 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, an impressive average of 8.2 yards per attempt. He also contributed 107 yards through the air, throwing two touchdowns to secure his team's victory.

The game

Navy started strong, scoring a touchdown in its first series, and an interception led to a touchdown, giving them a 14-0 lead. Army responded, cutting the deficit to 14-7 before halftime. In the second half, Navy regained control with a 52-yard touchdown pass and run by Eli Heidenreich, extending the lead to 21-10. A clearing sneak allowed Navy to continue to move ahead, and Blake Horvath scored another touchdown to make the score 28-13. Army tried to rally, but an interception sealed the victory for Navy.

Political and business figures accompanied Trump at the event

The game, which was held at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, less than 15 miles from the White House, provided an opportunity to see President-elect Donald Trump accompanied by a prominent list of public figures. Among them were his running mate, J.D. Vance; Elon Musk, the world's richest man; House Speaker Mike Johnson; incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune; Pete Hegseth, nominee for secretary of defense; former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard; and Daniel Penny, who was recently acquitted of charges in the New York subway shooting death of Jordan Neely. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Navy veteran, also attended the game.