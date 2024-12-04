NBA Cup: Mavericks, Knicks and Thunder advance to quarterfinals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

The first phase of the 2024 NBA Cup has seen many surprises. In the final round, the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks advanced, joining the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks in the quarterfinals. These three teams secured their spots before the last round of games.

The Mavericks will face the Thunder after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116. Luka Doncic delivered a standout performance at Dallas' American Airlines Center, posting 37 points and 12 rebounds. Dereck Lively II also recorded a double-double, contributing 17 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder duo of Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated the Utah Jazz, leading to a 133-106 victory at the Paycom Center. Together, they scored 54 points. The other Western Conference semifinal will feature the Rockets and the Warriors, both of whom had already secured their spots in the quarterfinals before the final day of play.

On the East side, the Bucks and the Magic will face off in the quarterfinals. Milwaukee defeated the Detroit Pistons 128-107 in Michigan, with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way with 28 points, one more than Damian Lillard.

The Knicks and Hawks round out the quarterfinals. At Madison Square Garden, the Knicks defeated the Magic 121-106, with Josh Hart delivering a memorable triple-double (11 points, 10 assists, and 13 rebounds) that had the crowd on its feet. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated under the basket, recording 23 points and 15 rebounds. Despite the loss, the Magic secured their spot in the next round.