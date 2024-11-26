Celtics beat Clippers for sixth straight win

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

The Boston Celtics crushed (126-94) the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, extending their winning streak to six games this season. The reigning champions have found their rhythm and are emerging as the top challengers to the unstoppable Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Jayson Tatum was the star for the Celtics, finishing the game with 20 points, four assists and nine rebounds. The other big name for the Bostonians was Kristaps Porzingis, who made his debut this season after recovering from injury. He played 23 minutes in which he scored 16 points with one three-pointer in six attempts.

With the win, the Celtics improved their record to 15 wins and three losses in second place in the Eastern Conference, short of Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1).

Pacers defeat the Pelicans in a frantic finish to the game

In another game, the Indiana Pacers went on a 10-4 final run in the game's final three minutes to eventually prevail 114-110 over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tyrese Haliburton was the leading scorer with 34 points on a night when the entire starting quintet surpassed the 10-point mark, Bennedict Mathurin and Myles Turner carried nine rebounds apiece.

Another magical night from LaMelo Ball was not enough for the Hornets to win

Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 95-84, the ninth win in the last 10 games for the Florida quintet. Moritz Wagner, who shot 70 percent from the field, scored 16 points for Orlando.

Again, a stellar night from LaMelo Ball was insufficient for the Hornets to win. The guard scored 44 points (more than half of his team's total), 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

Dallas wins without Doncic

Without Slovenian star Luka Doncic because of a wrist discomfort, the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 129-119, with Kyrie Irving scoring 32 points shooting for 39 percent efficiency from the field. Irving, 32, adds his third game of the season with at least 30 points scored.

In another result, a last-second basket by Jaden Ivey gave the Detroit Pistons a 102-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Ivey, 22, has played in 18 games this season in which he averaged 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Pistons have their eighth win of the season, nine fewer than they have in the entire 2023-2024 season.