NBA wins for the Thunder, Wizards, Heat, Hawks, Grizzlies, Nets, Rockets, Pistons and Blazers

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his career high with 45 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Indiana Pacers 120-114 on Thursday, stretching their NBA win streak to nine games.

The 26-year-old Canadian shooting guard made 15 of 22 shots from the field, 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and all 11 of his free throws while adding seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocked shots and a steal in a masterful performance.

"It's the extra plays that put you over the edge," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We have a group of guys that are hungry to do whatever it takes to win and that's why we win."

Jalen Williams added 20 points and Isaiah Hartenstein contributed 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Thunder for his 11th double-double of the season.

The Western Conference-leading Thunder have a 24-5 record and are on a roll despite losing the NBA Cup finals to Milwaukee, a loss that didn't count against them in the regular season.

"The main thing is it's genuine," Hartenstein says. "We're not coming in trying to fake something. We really all support each other. We're not trying to put something on for the TV or for the world to see. We're really supporting each other and I think that's what makes it special."

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers (15-16) at home with 23 points. Indiana took a 61-53 halftime lead before the Thunder struck in the second half and closed the game on a 17-7 run to victory.

"We didn't get off to the start we wanted," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "But that's what good teams do, play through situations and because we did that we got the W."

Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored a career-high 45 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers last month, scored a 3-point basket to give Oklahoma City a 114-109 lead with 59 seconds left and hit six free throws in the final 36 seconds to seal the win.

His decisive 3-point basket came after more work on his outside shot and his confidence to keep shooting after missing. "It feels good, but that's what the work is about," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "It went in because I took the shot."

Herro gives Miami the win

In a showdown in Florida, Tyler Herro hit a layup with 0.1 seconds left to give the Miami Heat a thrilling 89-88 NBA win over the host Orlando Magic.

Herro scored 20 points to lead the Heat, whose president Pat Riley said hours earlier that the team has no plans to trade All-Star forward Jimmy Butler. In Washington, the NBA-worst Wizards improved to 5-23 by beating Charlotte 113-110 with 25 points from Jordan Poole, including the decisive 3-point basket for Washington with 8.1 seconds left.

Host Atlanta got 30 points and 15 rebounds from Jalen Johnson and 27 points and 13 assists from Trae Young in a 141-133 win over Chicago. The Houston Rockets, led by Jalen Green's 30 points and Cam Whitmore's 27, beat host New Orleans 128-111.

With stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard out due to illness, the Milwaukee Bucks lost at home to Brooklyn 111-105 as Cameron Johnson led the Nets with 29 points.

Zach Edey had 21 points and 16 rebounds and Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 11 rebounds to spark the Memphis Grizzlies over visiting Toronto 155-126.