South Korean MPs remove interim president Han Duck-soo from office

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

On Friday, South Korea's Parliament impeached acting president Han Duck-soo, saying he "actively participated in the insurrection" after his predecessor briefly declared martial law earlier this month.

House Speaker Woo Won-shik announced that all 192 deputies participating in the vote supported the motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who assumed the role of acting president following the impeachment of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, on Dec. 14.

The vote on the impeachment motion took place amid loud boos from ruling party deputies, who chanted and raised their fists in protest. This is the first time in South Korea that an interim president has been impeached.

Against this backdrop, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok took over as the country's interim head of state, and in his first statement pledged to defuse the political tension. “The government will devote all its efforts to overcome this turbulent period,” he said.

Deputies accused Han Duck-soo of having “actively participated in the insurrection” after his predecessor attempted to introduce martial law on December 3.