Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt announce their engagement

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

Fox network hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt have announced they are getting married. The engaged couple decided to make an official announcement after Christmas.

In statements, the couple said they were thrilled and "very grateful to our families for all their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives."

Hannity and Earhardt had been in a relationship for years, but only now have they cemented it with this new step. The newly engaged couple had the blessing and support of their children, who "couldn't be happier," according to statements to Fox.

According to information released by the network, Earhardt and Hannity originally got together because of their deep faith, and the two have put God first in their relationship, so the marriage proposal at their home church was the "perfect place" to pop the question, according to the couple. They met with their pastor after the engagement.