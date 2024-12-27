Ranking: The 10 most active lawmakers on X during 2024

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

A little more than 15 years ago, the best avenues for members of Congress to communicate with their constituents were TV shows, C-SPAN and even emails. In the age of social media, lawmakers turned to Facebook, then Twitter (now X), Instagram and TikTok, among others.

In 2024, online communication was even more intense, but especially on X. To break down activity on Elon Musk's social network, public affairs firm Quorum conducted an extensive report on legislators' activity on this platform.

From the number of posts per lawmaker and to the most-used hashtags, the 15-page report explores congressional activity on X during 2024.

"Overall, lawmakers tweeted 628,998 times so far in 2024, which is slightly higher than the 616,701 tweets we saw during the same period last year. Considering it was an election year, it makes sense that lawmakers were more vocal on social media compared to the start of a legislative session," explained Quorum.

As a curious fact, there is no Democrat among the top 10 in the ranking. The first to appear is Maxwell Frost, just in 14th place. The Florida Democrat is the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress.

The top 10 most active lawmakers in X during 2024.

Chip Roy (9,799 posts) Ted Cruz (9,056) Don Bacon (7,584) Claudia Tenney (6,052) Nancy Mace (6,013) Anna Paulina Luna (5,977) Nicole Malliotakis (5,832) Elise Stefanik (5,668) Rick Scott (5,624) Mike Collins (4,428)

Most used hashtags by members of Congress

#Bidenomics #BidenBorderCrisis #Milton and #Helene

MAGA rankings

In an election year, these are the members of Congress who most frequently used the word "MAGA" on X. As a fun fact, there are eight Democrats in the top 10 of the ranking.

Hakeem Jeffries (178) Jacky Rosen (176) Pramila Jayapal (160) Tommy Tuberville (159) Eric Swalwell (148) Ruben Gallego (147) Debbie Wasserman (135) Chuck Schumer (118) Marjorie Taylor Greene (115) Frederica "Freddi" Wilson (96)

