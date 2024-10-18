Tony Bennett, NCAA coach and former NBA player, retires from the bench
He coached the Virginia Cavaliers for the past 15 seasons. He wore the Charlotte Hornets jersey for three years.
Former NBA player Tony Bennett is retiring from the bench after coaching the NCAA's Virginia Cavaliers for the past 15 seasons. He is 55.
He was NCAA champion with the Cavaliers in 2019, a team with which he posted an all-time record of 364 wins and 136 losses.
Previously, he coached the Washington State Cougars and was an assistant with the U19 national team.
As a player, Bennett wore the jersey of the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA from 1992 to 1995, playing in the playoffs in 1993. Before that, he played in the NCAA with the Green Bay Phoenix.