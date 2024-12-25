Images distributed by the authorities of the emergency operation.AFP

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 25 de diciembre, 2024

Tragedy on Christmas Day. An Azerbaijan Airlines jetliner with 67 people on board crashed Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, authorities said, reporting more than 20 survivors.

The aircraft, an Embraer 190, was flying between Baku, the Azerbaijani capital, and Grozny, the capital of the Russian Caucasian republic of Chechnya, according to Azerbaijan Airlines.

The plane crashed near the town of Aktau, on the shores of the Caspian Sea in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Telegram.

According to this source, 25 people survived the crash, 22 of whom were hospitalized. The local department of the Ministry of Health meanwhile has reported 28 survivors.

Azerbaijan Airlines said the aircraft, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members, "made an emergency landing" about 3 km from Aktau.

Among those on board were 37 Azerbaijani nationals, six Kazakhs, three Kyrgyz and 16 Russians, the Kazakh Transport Ministry detailed.

At the moment,the causes of the accident are unknown.

Azerbaijan Airlines initially claimed that the plane had hit a flock of birds, but later deleted this information.