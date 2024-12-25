Desi Bouterse, Suriname's former leftist dictator and fugitive from justice, dies

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 25 de diciembre, 2024

Suriname's former president, Desi Bouterse, who was a fugitive for his role in the 1982 murder of 15 political opponents, died at the age of 79, the local government announced on Wednesday.

Bouterse, highly popular in Suriname, came to power at the age of 34 following a 1980 coup, when he was an army sergeant major. He stepped down in 1987 under international pressure but returned to power in 1990 after a second, bloodless coup. After briefly leaving office, he was elected president in 2010 and remained in power until 2020.

"We are awaiting more detailed and definitive information from official channels, we would like to offer our deepest condolences to the wife, children and other surviving family members for this loss," current President Chan Santokhi said in a statement.

In December 2023, Bouterse was sentenced to 20 years in prison on appeal for the 1982 execution of lawyers, journalists, businessmen, and military prisoners. He had been in hiding ever since.

Around midnight, rumors began to spread of his sudden death, reportedly after a brief illness in his hideout, though no further details were provided.

His body was taken by unknown individuals to his home in the capital, Paramaribo, where, in the early hours of the morning, his family and party supporters gathered to bid him a final farewell.

Doctor Rabindernath Khoenkhoen confirmed "the time of death at 06h50 in the morning," (09h50 GMT) he later told reporters.

Santokhi urged the former president's followers to "remain dignified and remain calm, maintain peace and order and pray in the spirit of these special days."