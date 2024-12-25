Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 25 de diciembre, 2024

In addition to being a date characterized by family gatherings, gifts and the magic that surrounds Christmas, food is also one of the main features of this celebration. In the United States, Christmas is celebrated in winter, so hot, calorie-dense meals are the norm. As for Americans' favorite dish, a survey revealed the mystery.

According to Pew Research Center, 90% of Americans celebrate Christmas, so many ovens will be fired up to feed families across the country.

As for mealtime preferences, YouGov recently conducted a survey asking more than 1,000 people for their favorite holiday dish. On methodology, respondents were asked to choose the best of two holiday dishes in a series of head-to-head comparisons.

The clashes moved the different dishes up and down the ranking, which finally consisted of the following meals.

Ranking: Americans' top 10 favorite Christmas dishes.

Baked potatoes Mashed potatoes Turkey Bread or rolls Stuffing Prime rib Roast beef Steak Chicken or Cornish hen Roast pork or pork loin

While turkey didn't take the top spot in YouGov's ranking, it was the protein of choice for Americans.

Most popular holiday dishes by region of the country

The same YouGov survey also divided the country into regions and found the most popular foods in each.

Northeast:

Lasagna Fruit salad Squash Seafood Beans and rice

South:

Black eyed peas Collard greens Mac and cheese Roast potatoes Brussels sprouts

Midwest:

Chicken or Cornish hen Asparagus Squash Roast beef Roast pork or pork loin

West: