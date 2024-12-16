América, champion of the Apertura 2024 tournament

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

América was proclaimed champion of the Apertura 2024 after defeating Monterrey with a 3-2 aggregate score. The Águilas secured their victory by capitalizing on their 2-1 victory in the first leg, despite a 1-1 draw in the second leg.

"We dreamed a lot about this day, we had a dream group where all the things we tried turned out well for us. The players were very dedicated and never stopped believing. Now we want to vacation and enjoy the title," said America's coach, André Jardine, immediately after the match.

In the second leg, the Águilas took the lead in the 24th minute of the first half with a goal scored by Richard Sánchez from outside the box.

Rayados began to press and enjoyed many more chances, but América's goalkeeper, Luis Malagón, was very attentive, saving the opponent's attempts.

Monterrey's luck came late. When the clock reached the 85th minute, Johan Rojas, with a powerful shot from inside the area, tied the score.

América saw out the game to win its twentieth league title and its third in a row.