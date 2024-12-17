Police investigate Tren de Aragua for latest home invasions in Colorado

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Police in Aurora, Colorado are investigating the latest home invasions in the city as a gang crime. So far, they have arrested 14 people who authorities link to Tren de Aragua, the Venezuelan gang that is making its way through the United States.

The events occurred early Tuesday morning local time in Aurora. The city's Police Department received an emergency call for the 1200 block of Dallas Street for a possible home invasion with violence.

According to Aurora Police, a group of about fifteen people entered an apartment at that address. In the dwelling there were two people, immigrants, who were taken to another dwelling in the same block where they were held and assaulted by the suspects. One of them, a man, was injured with a stab wound to the torso.

They were later released and it was then that the police were called. The victims promised the offenders that they would not call the police. All those involved in this incident are Venezuelan, according to information provided by the Aurora Police.

"This is undoubtedly a gang incident. I still don't know which gang they are affiliated with," said Todd Chamberlain, Aurora police chief, at a press conference.

Chamberlain added that "there is a high probability that they may be affiliated with the TdA [Tren de Aragua] gang," but he refrained from stating which particular gang was involved because he could not be sure at this time.

This is not the first time something like this has happened in the same area of Colorado City. Last summer, this time captured on video, a group of members of Tren de Aragua carried out criminal activities and assaulted other residents.

The criminal group, of Venezuelan origin, is invading homes regularly around the country. The gang's objective is to establish several base points to carry out their criminal activities.

The Aurora Department reported that it has not yet correctly identified all of the detainees, but will work with federal immigration authorities to do so.