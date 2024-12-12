Pachuca Topples the Libertadores Champion

Published by Fútbol de primera Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

While Botafogo came into the match after an exhausting run of games, Pachuca patiently awaited the South American champion and secured a resounding victory to keep their Intercontinental dreams alive.

The Mexican team was far superior to their opponent, led by their captain and star player, Venezuelan Salomón Rondón.

Andrés Cantor and his team delve into the significance and context of this clash.