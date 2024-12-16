Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors (133-143) at the Chase Center in San Francisco (California) in a game that is already part of NBA history.

Both franchises broke the record for most three-pointers made in a single game: 48. The Warriors made 27 three-pointers from the three-point line (out of 54 attempts), while the Mavericks made 21 three-pointers (out of 41 attempts). Stephen Curry, for the home team, and Klay Thompson, for the visitors, scored the most points from the perimeter.

Aside from the colossal milestone, the Mavericks - who have now won their eighth game in the last ten games - were able to win thanks to an imperious first quarter (46 points) and a tremendous performance by their star player, Luka Doncic. The Slovenian player was totally decisive, playing his best game of the season to date, going home with a triple-double (45 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds).

Five other names from the Mavericks roster scored ten or more points: Kyrie Irving (21), Quentin Grimes (14), PJ Washington (13), Daniel Gafford (10) and Klay Thompson, who with 29 points contributed greatly to the Texans' win against his former team.

On the Warriors' side, the efforts of Stephen Curry - with a double-double (26 points and 10 assists) -, Andrew Wiggins (29 points), Draymond Green (21 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (20 points) were in vain.

In their next game, the Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. The Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers.