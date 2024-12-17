Indiana resumes executions of inmates after 15 years

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

Indiana will carry out its first execution in more than a decade by scheduling the lethal injection of Joseph Corcoran, a 49-year-old man convicted of murdering his brother and three other people in 1997.

The execution is scheduled for early Wednesday morning at the Indiana State Prison (Michigan City). He was sentenced to death in 1999 for killing his brother, James Corcoran, 30, and three other men - Robert Scott Turner (his sister's fiancé), Timothy Bricker and Douglas Stillwell, all 30 as well.

Court records detail that Corcoran shot the victims with a rifle after overhearing conversations that he claimed were about him.

The resumption of executions in the state

The resumption of executions in the state was announced by Governor Eric Holcomb last summer. Lawyers for the condemned man argue that the condition of suffering from severe mental illness has affected his ability to comprehend and this has affected his sentence. However, legal appeals have been rejected, including a recent application to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Corcoran's execution will end a 15-year period of no activity in Indiana's death chamber. The last time the state executed a prisoner was in 2009, when Matthew Wrinkles received lethal injection for murdering three members of his family.