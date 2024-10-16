MLB: Yankees extend their lead in the Championship Series

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday 6-3 in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Aaron Judge drove in three runs. The Bronx Bombers take a 2-0 series lead after winning the first two games at Yankee Stadium (New York City).

Judge, 32, got his third postseason hit and his first home run after reaching his second personal best in the regular season with 58 homers.

"It felt really good to have added a couple of runs against a tough team. They have a great bullpen. They put up a fight the whole game, so to help out with two runs was excellent. Gleyber [Torres] did his thing, embrace himself again like he has all series," Judge said in a statement reported by MLB.

The Hispanic players stood out. Venezuelan Gleyber Torres is batting .304 in the postseason. Torres had three hits while the Dominican Juan Soto contributed one hit in three at-bats.

Both teams will have Wednesday off to travel to Cleveland, Ohio, where the Guardians will have three consecutive games (if necessary) at Progressive Field.

They will be home for the first time in the American League Championship Series since the 2016 season when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 before losing the World Series to the Chicago Cubs.