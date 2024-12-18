The Border Patrol arrests a South African who entered the country illegally and was on the terrorist list

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

A South African illegal immigrant got a "positive match" on the terrorist watch list and was quickly arrested in Brooklyn, New York, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens.

According to Owens, the immigrant, who was not yet identified, had previously been detained in Texas for illegal trespassing, but was later released.

However, further investigation revealed that the South African national was indeed on the terrorist list.

"A multi-agency effort led to the arrest of a South African national and suspected terrorist in Brooklyn, NY. Initially detained in Texas for criminal trespassing and based on information available at the time, the individual was released. A further subsequent investigation revealed a positive match on the terrorist watchlist, prompting swift action by USBP agents and personnel at the National Targeting Center," Owens said in X, sharing a photo of the South African national.

"Thanks to the coordination of multiple agencies, this potential threat was located, taken into custody, and is now pending removal," stated Owens, who did not provide additional details on when or how the illegal immigrant arrived in New York City.