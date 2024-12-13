Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de diciembre, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is stepping away from the team until further notice for "personal reasons." This was announced Thursday by the team's coach, J.J Redick, who reported that James' absence is justified.

This comes is in addition to the foot injury that the forward from Akron, Ohio, has been dealing with for some time. Last Monday, LeBron James also did not play against the Portland Trailblazers, the first time this has happened so far in 2024.

According to Redick, LeBron James have been feeling worn down as of late. In statements the press picked up by Fox, Redick also said that James has asked to sit out a couple of games to take some breaks. The coach admits they may be mismanaging the star's minutes of play. James is about to turn 40.

"We have to be aware that as we play more and more games, just the cumulative effect of playing a lot of minutes and Sunday, getting hit with the foot thing, it felt like a good opportunity for him to get some rest," Redick said.

In their game against the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 7, James put up a monumental triple double, his seventh in 22 games on the year, with 39 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

The forward, who had missed 22 of his last 23 three-pointers attempted, got his aim back by converting six, one of them off one leg.