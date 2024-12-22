Lara Trump will not take Marco Rubio's Senate seat

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de diciembre, 2024

After weeks of speculation, Lara Trump will ultimately not take the Senate seat vacated by Marco Rubio, Donald Trump's nominee to be the next secretary of state. The president-elect's daughter-in-law confirmed that she will not represent Florida in the Senate, without providing any specific reason as to why she has made this decision.

"After an incredible amount of thought, contemplation, and encouragement from so many, I have decided to remove my name from consideration for the United States Senate," Trump reported on X.

However, the president-elect's daughter-in-law assured that she has "a big announcement" regarding her future, which she will make public in January, while wishing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis luck when he names the person chosen to replace Rubio in the Senate.

In early December, Trump announced that he would step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) after nine months in office. That's when her his name began gaining momentum to be Rubio's replacement in the Senate.

"I could not have been more honored to serve as RNC co-chair during the most high-stakes election of our lifetime," the president-elect's daughter-in-law wrote. "The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting."

Now, the next step in Trump's career path will likely remain unknown until January.