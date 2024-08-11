Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting, mired in gender controversy, wins gold medal at Paris 2024

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 11 de agosto, 2024

Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting won Saturday's 57kg final at Paris-2024, completing a full house of golds for the two boxers who were caught in a gender controversy at these Olympic Games.

Lin, 28, defeated Poland's Julia Szeremeta, 20, by a unanimous decision in the Roland Garros center ring, where the crowd applauded her victory.

The Taiwanese and Algerian Imane Khelif were the targets of criticism throughout the tournament from specialists, athletes and even politicians such as Donald Trump, who called for their exit from the Games due to their failure last year to pass a gender eligibility test at the women's World Cup.

Faced with this controversy, the media and the establishment went to work to insult, threaten and censor those who believe that a female boxer with XY chromosomes should not compete against women, especially in a contact sport like boxing.

Despite the controversy, and a day after Khelif's triumph in the 66 kg final, Lin also had a chance to win her first Olympic title.

The two controversial boxers, now Olympic champions, were disqualified from the Women's World Cup by the International Boxing Association (IBA), an organization at odds with the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC, bent on imposing gender ideology even if it has to crush the Olympic spirit to do so, has withdrawn the IBA’s right to organize boxing in the Olympic Games. Just a few days ago, the president of the International Olympic Committee made clear his absolute surrender to gender ideology by assuring that "there is no solid scientific system to identify men and women."