U.S. eliminated in 4x100 in track and field as De Grasse gives gold to Canada

With a masterful sprint by André De Grasse, Canada won Olympic gold in the men's 4x100m relay against South Africa and the United Kingdom on Friday in Paris.

In the home straight, the defending champion Italians were neck and neck with the Japanese relay but Andre De Grasse sprinted strongly to dominate them both and give Canada the win with a time of 37.50.

In a fine rain at the Stade de France, the quartet also comprising Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodneywon Canada its second-ever title at the distance, after the one won in Atlanta-1996.

Silver went to South Africa, which broke a continental record with 37.57, and bronze to the British team, with a time of 37.61.

"We've been talking about this moment for years. It's wonderful to culminate it. I'm tremendously grateful," said De Grasse, who at 29 won his seventh Olympic medal, the second gold after his 200m triumph in Tokyo. -2020.

The Italians, who had Marcell Jacobs, Olympic 100-meter champion in Tokyo, in the second leg, settled for fourth place after reaching the finish in 37 seconds 68 hundredths.

"Team USA", competing without its star Noah Lyles, champion at Paris-2024 in the 100 meters but afflicted with covid, initially finished seventh, then was disqualified.

Christian Coleman, who started the race, had a lot of trouble handing the baton to Kenny Bednarek, who lost precious time. Kyree King and Fred Kerley could then do nothing to make up the lost ground.

The drought continues in the men's 4x100 for the U.S. relay, which last won gold in Sydney-2000.

"It just wasn't to be," Coleman lamented. "We had practiced hard. Kenny and I have been very good partners on several occasions over the years, and we felt confident. But it just didn't work out."