Noah Lyles takes bronze in the 200 meters

Noah Lyles, bronze medalist in the 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics AFP

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

American athlete Noah Lyles won the bronze medal in the men's 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It is the second medal he has won in the French capital after the gold won in the men's 100 meters.

Lyles recorded a time of 19.70 seconds. The American sprinter received a warning for misconduct.

The gold medal went to Botswana's Letsile Tebogo (19.46) and the silver medal to Kenneth Bednarek, Lyles' compatriot.