Álvaro Martín and María Pérez give Spain two more medals

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de agosto, 2024

The Spanish delegation has had to wait several days for its second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after the bronze achieved by Fran Garrigós in judo. Athlete Álvaro Martín climbed to the third step of the podium in the 20-kilometer race-walking competition, finishing behind Ecuador's Daniel Pintado (gold) and Brazil's Caio Bonfim (silver).

Martin had to suffer until the last second of the race. The Italian Massimo Stano, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2020, accompanied closely the three runners leading the race, putting them in trouble. However, the Spaniard finally won and left the Italian athlete without a medal.

María Pérez, silver in 20 km walk

In addition to the bronze medal obtained by Martín, María Pérez won the silver medal in the women's 20-kilometer walk.

Pérez finished behind China's Jiayu Yang. Australian Jemima Montag took bronze.

With Martín's bronze and Pérez's silver, Spain has won its sixth and seventh medals in the race-walking events.