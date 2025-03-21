Democratic Republic of Congo negotiates with United States for access to minerals in exchange for military aid against M23

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de marzo, 2025

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has made a strategic proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump offering access to its abundant mineral resources, such as cobalt, lithium, copper and tantalum, in exchange for military support to defeat the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group operating in the east of the country with Rwandan backing, according to U.N. reports.

This initiative, still in the negotiation phase, seeks to strengthen the DRC's position in the face of a conflict that has destabilized the region for years, while securing Washington an advantage in the global race for minerals essential to the technology industry.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi detailed this offer in a letter sent to Trump last Feb. 8, as revealed by U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). In the letter, Tshisekedi stressed that a partnership with the DRC would give the United States "a strategic advantage" by guaranteeing the supply of key minerals, such as tantalum, a derivative of coltan, and cobalt, used by technology giants such as Apple, HP and Intel in the manufacture of electronic devices. In return, the Congolese leader requested a "formal security pact" to support the DRC Army in its fight against the M23, which currently controls the capitals of North and South Kivu provinces, areas rich in resources such as gold and coltan.

A source in the Department of Communication of the Congolese Presidency, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed to news agency EFE that "there is still nothing official" regarding this agreement. "The chief [Tshisekedi] responded to a proposal made to him by the American government. But the DRC has not yet decided on this proposed mineral agreement," it explained. The source added that the U.S. "needs Congolese minerals and, in return, would commit to securing the east of the country and supporting the DRC in its development efforts."

However, the U.S. is not the only country in the DRC's sights for this type of partnership. According to the same source, "many countries are scrambling to get this agreement." Among them, Qatar stands out as a major contender, using Rwanda as an intermediary and supplier of Congolese minerals.

This dynamic was evident following Tuesday's meeting in Doha, where Presidents Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame of Rwanda met under the mediation of Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to discuss the conflict in eastern Congo. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to "an immediate and unconditional ceasefire," although tensions persist.

A statement released said that "the president agreed with his Rwandan counterpart, under the leadership of his Hõte, to continue talks with a view to a lasting agreement aimed at restoring the territorial integrity of the DRC, stabilizing the region and putting an end to the terrible violence perpetrated by the M23/AFC in North and South Kivu."

"The DRC has always been committed to securing peace through the Luanda and Nairobi processes. It also continues to call for the full implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2773, which provides a clear framework for lasting peace. The president reaffirmed this position in Doha," the statement continued.

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE



À l'invitation de Son Altesse le Cheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Émir du Qatar, le Président Félix Tshisekedi Tshilombo a participé ce mardi 18 Mars 2025 à des entretiens avec le Président Paul Kagame du Rwanda à Doha. Ils ont convenu d'un cessez-le-feu… https://t.co/cEeBOkFNoJ pic.twitter.com/NSWuJL9zoh — Charles daddy Kanku sipamba (@KankuSipamba) March 19, 2025

The presidential source also mentioned other interested countries, such as Belgium, the U.K., China and Russia, noting that "the Congolese government is waiting for all the contenders to make an official pronouncement."

This strategic pause would allow the DRC to "evaluate and decide with whom to close this deal, because it will be a win-win deal."

The interest in DRC's resources



International interest in the DRC's resources is not new. The country's eastern provinces, especially North and South Kivu, are coveted for their mineral wealth, but are also the scene of protracted conflict exacerbated by the presence of the M23.

For now, Tshisekedi's proposal to Trump remains up in the air as the DRC weighs its options on a geopolitical chessboard where minerals have become a valuable bargaining chip.