Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de marzo, 2025

A year after its majority shareholder reported that the Boston Celtics were for sale, the legendary franchise has finally been sold for $6.1 billion to Symphony Technology Group (STG), making it the most expensive deal in sports history.

Until now, the highest-priced sale in sports was that of the NFL's Washington Commanders, which were sold in 2023 for $6.05 billion.

The Boston Basketball Partners LLC group, which acquired the Celtics for $360 million in 2002, decided to divest its assets citing personal reasons of its leader, businessman Wyc Grousbeck.

"The controlling family of the ownership group, after considerable thought and internal discussion, has decided to sell the team for estate and family planning considerations," Boston Basketball Partners LLC said in a statement issued June 2024.

NBA franchises are rising in value over time. Hence, it is noted that, over a 23-year period, the value of the Celtics soared nearly 1,700%.

This season, the Celtics, the most decorated franchise and contending NBA champion, are seeking to maintain their crown. They are second in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.