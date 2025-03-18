Ohtani's Dodgers begin title defense with win over Cubs

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de marzo, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-1 in the opening game of the new Major League Baseball (MLB) season. The game was played at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, which witnessed Shohei Ohtani, considered the best player in the world at the moment, carry out his first great performance of this year.

He led the defending World Series champions to victory. The Dodgers gave up the first run the duel, but finished with a comeback, getting their title defense off to a good start.

With notable absences, such as Freddie Freeman, who missed the opening game due to rib discomfort, and Mookie Betts, due to illness, the Dodgers fell behind on the scoreboard in the second inning.

But, in the fifth inning, the Dodgers turned the score around with a great performance by Ohtani, scoring three runs in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers added another run in the ninth inning to make the score 4-1.

The Dodgers and Cubs will meet again Wednesday at the same venue, the Tokyo Dome.