This is the Copa Libertadores 2025 group stage
CONMEBOL held the draw for the first round with some exciting matchups. Botafogo begins its title defense in South America’s top football tournament.
CONMEBOL held the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2025 at its headquarters, located in the city of Luque (Paraguay), setting up some exciting games in this first phase. The gala was led by the president of the organization, Alejandro Domínguez, who highlighted the growth of the competition in general terms.
The Botafogo will seek to maintain its crown as reigning champion of South America's top soccer tournament, knowing the threat posed by the remaining 31 participants, among which are such historic teams of the game as River Plate, Flamengo, Racing Club -current champion of the South American Cup- and Palmeiras.
Among the most significant absences are Boca Juniors and Fluminense.
Group stage — Copa Libertadores 2025
Group B: River Plate, Independiente del Valle, Universitario and Barcelona.
Group C: Flamengo, Liga de Quito, Deportivo Táchira and Central Córdoba.
Group D: Sao Paulo, Libertad, Talleres and Alianza de Lima.
Group E: Racing Club, Colo-Colo, Fortaleza and Atlético Bucaramanga.
Group F: Nacional, Internacional, Atlético Nacional and Bahia.
Group G: Palmeiras, Bolívar, Sporting Cristal and Cerro Porteño.
Group H: Peñarol, Olimpia, Vélez Sarsfield and San Antonio.