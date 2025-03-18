This is the Copa Libertadores 2025 group stage

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de marzo, 2025

CONMEBOL held the draw for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2025 at its headquarters, located in the city of Luque (Paraguay), setting up some exciting games in this first phase. The gala was led by the president of the organization, Alejandro Domínguez, who highlighted the growth of the competition in general terms.

The Botafogo will seek to maintain its crown as reigning champion of South America's top soccer tournament, knowing the threat posed by the remaining 31 participants, among which are such historic teams of the game as River Plate, Flamengo, Racing Club -current champion of the South American Cup- and Palmeiras.

Among the most significant absences are Boca Juniors and Fluminense.