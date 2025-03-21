Columbia University finally caves to Trump administration to restore $400 million in federal funding

Published by Agustina Blanco 21 de marzo, 2025

Columbia University, a prestigious Ivy League institution, has finally acceded to the demands imposed by the Trump administration in an effort to recover $400 million in federal funds that were withdrawn due to concerns about the handling of anti-Semitism on campus.

The decision comes after months of tensions and criticism related to anti-Israel protests that have rocked the university since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 of 2023.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, Columbia will implement several measures demanded by the Republican Administration, including banning masks on campus, granting new arrest powers to 36 university police officers and the appointment of a senior vice chancellor with significant authority to oversee the Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian and African Studies, as well as the Center for Palestine Studies.

In a letter, Katrina Armstrong, interim president of Columbia, said the agreement "outlines the substantive work" the university has done over the past academic year. She added: "The way Columbia and Columbians have been portrayed is hard to reckon with. We have challenges, yes, but they do not define us," she said. "We teach the brightest, most creative students in the world, and we care deeply for each and every one of them. I have every faith in our ability to overcome the greatest of challenges. We stand resilient and brilliant."

These actions by the Republican administration are in response to the university not doing enough to combat anti-Semitism and maintain order amid demonstrations.

Along those same lines, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon previously noted that, "since October 7, Jewish students have faced relentless violence, intimidation, and anti-Semitic harassment on their campuses – only to be ignored by those who are supposed to protect them."

She added: "Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding," she added. "For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their appalling inaction any longer."

On the part of the affected students, the anti-Semitic protests generated concern among Jewish students, who reported an increase in anti-Semitism and disruptions caused by the protesters.

The Columbia campus, located in New York City, became a focal point for anti-Semitic protests following the Hamas attack, with students, faculty and outsiders participating in anti-Israel protests.

Columbia, being an epicenter of these demonstrations, the Department of Justice created a task force to combat anti-Semitic harassment at schools and universities, while the Department of Education sent warning letters to 60 institutions under investigation for this reason.

Earlier this month, Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia student and leader of pro-Palestinian protests, was arrested by Homeland Security agents, becoming the first to face federal charges.