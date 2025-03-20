Kirsty Coventry, new president of the International Olympic Committee

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de marzo, 2025

Former Zimbabwean swimmer Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the new president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), making history as the first woman to lead the organization. She will assume her new role on June 23, following the departure of former German fencer Thomas Bach.

"This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year-old girl, I could never have imagined one day being here, being able to contribute something to this incredible movement of ours. This is not only a great honor, but also a reminder to each of you that I will lead this organization with great pride, with our values and I hope, full of confidence, that all of you will be proud of the decision you have made," Coventry said, in a statement reported by AFP.

Coventry, 41, a frontrunner in the race, defeated the other candidates in a secret ballot held at a resort on the Peloponnese peninsula in Greece.

In addition to Coventry, the candidates included Frenchman David Lappartient, president of the International Cycling Union (UCI); Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., first vice-president of the IOC; Japan's Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG); Britain's Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics; Sweden's Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski Federation (FIS); and Jordanian Prince Feisal Al Hussein.

Coventry is currently Zimbabwe's minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation.