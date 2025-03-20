Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de marzo, 2025

In one of the most important duels of this final stretch of the regular season, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to secure victory against the Denver Nuggets (120-108) at Cyrpto.com Arena. With this victory, the NBA's second most decorated franchise overtook the Nuggets for third place in the Western Conference.

Once again, the Lakers, who put together an impressive offensive performance in the first quarter, were without LeBron James, out with an injury. However, they did have Luka Doncic, destined to succeed the NBA's all-time leading scorer in the role of leader of team for the coming seasons.

The Slovenian, who has only worn the Lakers jersey for two months, is already making his presence felt. Doncic again demonstrated the quality he possesses against the Nuggets, being the top scorer of the duel with 31 points. He now has 200 NBA games with at least 30 points.

Doncic was accompanied by a strong performance by Austin Reaves, who acted as the Slovenian's wingman, ending the night with 22 points. Four other Lakers players scored at least 10 points: Dorian Finney-Smith (14), Dalton Knecht (12), Gabe Vincent (12) and Jarred Vanderbilt (10).

The Nuggets noticed the absence of the tandem of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Without their two stars on the court, Aaron Gordon was once again the highlight of the team, posting a double-double (26 points and 11 rebounds). Russell Westbrook and Michael Porter Jr. scored 12 points each.

Cavaliers stumble again

California was also home to another of the most exciting games of the day. The Sacramento Kings defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers (123-119) at Golden 1 Center. With this defeat, the Eastern Conference leaders suffered their third consecutive loss, while the Kings continue to fight for a place in the Playoffs. Their chances of making the postseason are increasingly remote.

After a first quarter in which they struggled offensively, the Kings put their foot on the accelerator in the second, and continued their momentum with an impressive third quarter. In the fourth, the Kings put the final nail in the coffin.

The 10 starters in the game all scored in double figures. For the home team, DeMar DeRozan (27 points) and Malik Monk (22 points) led the attack, while Lithuanian center Jonas Valanciunas fulfilled his task under the hoop (12 points and 13 rebounds).

On the visiting side, Evan Mobley was the most outstanding player, posting a double-double (31 points and 10 rebounds). Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points. More quiet was Jarrett Allen (10 points), who was annulled by Valanciunas in this duel.

Mavericks in critical condition

The Dallas Mavericks have been suffering from the departure of Doncic and the long list of injuries on their roster. They fell once again, this time against the Indiana Pacers (135-131) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, adding their fourth consecutive loss and the ninth in their last 10 games.

The offensive trio of Pascal Siakam (29 points), Bennedict Mathurin (23 points) and Andrew Nembhard (22 points) overwhelmed the Mavs in the first two quarters and in the final 12 minutes, with Aaron Nesmith also making his mark on the duel with 18 points. Tyrese Haliburton did not play.

Without Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Daniel Gafford or Derrick Lively II (all injured), the reins were taken by P.J. Washington (26 points), Jaden Hardy (24 points) and Naji Marshall (20 points). Kai Jones (18 points and 11 rebounds) and Spencer Dinwiddie (17 points and 12 assists) recorded double-doubles.