Uruguay's national team finishes third in Copa America after beating Canada on penalties

Luis Suarez's team went into overtime against Canada after finishing the game 2-2. Uruguay ended up winning 4-3 in penalties on Saturday, taking third place in the 2024 Copa America.

Goalkeeper Sergio Rochet saved Ismael Kone's shot, which was Canada's third penalty kick at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alphonso Davies missed and kicked the ball over the goal post for the fifth, while Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta and Suárez were flawless with their penalty kicks for Uruguay.

Bentancur scored in the 8th minute and Suarez scored in overtime for Uruguay. Kone scored in minute 21 and Jonathan David scored in minute 79 for Canada.

Uruguay finished in the top three for the first time since 2011 when it won its fifteenth continental title.

The 2024 Copa America final will be held on Sunday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium from 8:00 p.m. local time (12:00 a.m. GMT Monday). The current world champion Argentina will go head-to-head against Colombia, which is currently on a 28-game winning streak.