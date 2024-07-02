Copa América 2024: Panama qualifies for the quarterfinals and Uruguay eliminates host USA, the big disappointment of the tournament

The Panamanian team celebrates one of the goals of the historic qualification to the quarterfinals.AFP

Published by AFP Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 8min ago

The U.S. team was unable to defend its home advantage and became the great disappointment of the Copa America after being eliminated in the first round at the hands of Uruguay and Panama.

On Monday, Uruguay, one of the tournament favorites, beat the United States 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa America as the Group C leader with three wins in three appearances and condemned Christian Pulisic and company to a premature first-round exit.

A 68th-minute goal by Mathías Olivera, who pushed the ball into the net on a rebound after a header by Ronald Araújo, decided the match in favor of the 15-time tournament champions.

In doing so, the U.S. team disappointed the 55,000 spectators who packed Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (Missouri).

Olivera y un gol fundamental para Uruguay 🙌 pic.twitter.com/D4nWtOEwGD — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 2, 2024 Valor:

It was a very tough match, marred by injuries. Charrúa winger Maximiliano Araújo, who has had an excellent tournament so far, was forced to leave the field before the half-hour mark due to a cranial concussion.

Despite the parity, Uruguay eventually asserted its dominance, defeating the USA and securing first place in the group with a total of nine points. Joining the Uruguayan team in the quarterfinals will be the event’s surprise underdog, Panama, which qualified with six points after defeating Bolivia 3-1 on Monday.

The key match in Group C, which ultimately resulted in the elimination of the United States, was the matchday two game, between Panama and the U.S. team, which ended 2-1 after being down a man for most of the match.

An even match between Uruguayans and Americans

The match got off to a strange start for Uruguay.

Accustomed to starting with an overwhelming pressure on their opponents, a hallmark of Bielsa's teams, the sky-blue team saw the United States take control of the ball led by captain Pulisic, who pushed forward the Americans, who were in need of a win.

However, it was a quiet night for Sergio Rochet in goal, because the home side came up short when it came to converting that momentum into scoring chances.

The United States, little by little, was losing steam.

Uruguay had some good chances: a deflected shot by Darwin Núñez after a good cross by Olivera in the 38th minute and an incredible miss by Facundo Pellistri in the 43rd minute when he found the ball in the box with everything in his favor to score.

Attacker Folarin Balogun had to leave the U.S. team before halftime with an injury, replaced by Ricardo Pepi.

The Celeste's verdict

With an imperial Federico Valverde in the Medicamp, Uruguay showed a very different face after halftime.

Now they were really asserting the aggressive style of Bielsa's teams.

The goal was a consequence of this, although it came from a free kick: Nicolás De La Cruz took a free kick and Ronald Araújo's powerful header was blocked by goalkeeper Matt Turner. Mathías Olivera, taking advantage of the rebound, scored. The play was revalidated by the VAR, which ruled out offside.

"Yes, there is a lot of (frustration). I don't want to talk too much about the referee. It's frustrating, but that's the way this tournament is," Pulisic said. "It's hard to say right now" what happened in the match, the 'Captain America' acknowledged. "Obviously emotions are running high."

With Panama simultaneously defeating a Bolivia side that has gone 15 games without even a point in Copa America, the night was closing down for the home side.

There were moments of hope, such as a Pulisic shot with Rochet beaten that was cleared off the line by Manuel Ugarte, but Uruguay would eventually hold on to their lead to spoil the home side's party.