13% of Canadians are in favor of their country joining the US

27 de diciembre, 2024

At least 13% of Canadians are in favor of their country becoming the 51st state of the United States, as Donald Trump went so far as to propose earlier this December.

This data was provided by Canadian pollster Leger360. The poll found that 19% of people in the Canadian province of Alberta are also in favor of joining the U.S. .

The most negative responses were in the Atlantic side of the country, where 90% of respondents rejected Donald Trump's proposal.

Overall, 5% of respondents were not able to give a strong answer about the hypothetical annexation of their country to the United States.

The survey did not show whether there is a significant bias based on whether Canadians are from rural or urban backgrounds. There is, however, a difference between men and women, with the latter being 11 points more against Trump's proposal.

Based on political ideology, conservatives are more in favor. Conservative party voters give a 21% approval rating. Trudeau's Liberals 10% and in the New Democratic Party there is a 6% approval.

The results of this poll may give an idea about whether Canadians are satisfied with the direction their country has taken in recent years after the consecutive legislatures of Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.

However, Trump's proposal, as far as we know, was never developed into a concrete plan for Canada. It appears to have been more of a rhetorical element in one of his speeches, during which he also mentioned the possibility of significant tariff increases on Canadian goods.