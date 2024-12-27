What to do about migration? The debate Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk are putting on the table

27 de diciembre, 2024

All week a major discussion has been raging on X about the migration of highly skilled or talented people. Some left-wing media have seized the moment to brand this as an internal war in the GOP, but the truth is that the discussion is not necessarily a problem and this public debate can bring great benefits for the Party and for the country as a whole.

Vivek Ramaswamy originated the whole debate when in an X post he talked about the culture of laziness and mediocrity that over the last few years has taken over the country. Saying that it's not that people in other places are born smarter, but that the US has decided to normalize mediocrity, while other places continue to reward merit and encourage kids to try their best to achieve great things.

Musk then decided to endorse his teammate for the Department of Government Efficiency, making the case for tech companies and the lack of talent they face. He asked Americans on his X account to think of the country as a sports team that should recruit top talent from around the world so that the whole team wins.

Opinion is divided. While the two tech geniuses received great support, it also sparked a wave of criticism even from influencers within the MAGA movement. Some were offended, claiming that Vivek insulted Americans and the culture, and others pointed to the issue that the more immigrants coming into the country, the fewer jobs available for Americans and the more wealth will need to be spread among more people.

Musk even responded by highlighting the"fixed pie" fallacy. Economists who believe in the goodness of economic freedom usually use the example of a pie to explain the thinking of those who oppose immigration. Some believe that wealth is like a fixed pie, that it has a set size, and the more people who arrive, the smaller the piece of the pie each will get. However, the reality is that wealth is constantly being created, and each person is a potential wealth creator, which is why throughout history many countries saw the times when they had a population boom as a great gift for economic growth.

For some, the ideas of these two millionaire entrepreneurs may break the Party, dividing it in a fight without benefit. But the reality is that Vivek and Musk are only airing a difference that has existed for years in the Party's base and is best addressed soon. The solution does not have to be the eradication of one of the two sides (if we want to see it as a fight), the idea of having a strong immigration system against illegality is not at odds with allowing migration to those who contribute to the country. There is a middle ground and it is beneficial for all.

The best way out on the immigration issue is to not only enforce order at the border and stop illegal migration, but also to carry out an immigration reform that allows those who benefit the country to have an easier legal process. During the last decades, the process to obtain US citizenship has become one of the most difficult in the world.

Vivek and Musk talk about the issue from the real life experience of two entrepreneurs who understand and have experienced first hand the benefit that immigration brings to businesses. The truth is that it is refreshing that in times when so many voices are growing to preach the wrong idea of extreme protectionism in all senses, these two entrepreneurs raise their voices to make the Party reflect on fundamental issues.