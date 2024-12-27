Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 27 de diciembre, 2024

The THAAD anti-aircraft defense system, sent by the United States to Israel and deployed in the Jewish state last October, for the first time intercepted a ballistic missile launched during the early hours of this Friday morning (Israeli time) by the Huthi rebels, the Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen.

The Houthi attack followed a heavy Israeli counteroffensive in Yemen, in response to a series of missile and drone strikes by the terrorists who control much of the Arab country.

The Israeli offensive, the most powerful of four it carried out since the start of the Gaza war against Hamas and other terrorist groups, included a bombing of the airport in Sana'a, Yemen's capital.

The missile launch from Yemen caused warning sirens to sound in parts of central Israel. Officials said no hits were reported during the attack, although 18 people suffered minor injuries as they made their way to shelters and two others were treated for panic attacks, Israeli media reported.

BREAKING: For the first time, the THAAD air defense system intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Israel.



An American soldier on the ground said, “I’ve been waiting for this for 18 years.” pic.twitter.com/T4t4vvEeDg — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) December 27, 2024

What is the THAAD air defense system



THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) is a mobile high-altitude anti-aircraft defense system that has the capability to intercept missiles out of the atmosphere using kinetic energy.

The design of THAAD, which is operated by about 100 US soldiers, allows it to engage threats at different stages of the enemy missile's path.

According to various reports, the deployment of the THAAD system came about as part of an agreement between Israel and the United States, under which the Jewish state refrained from bombing Iran's nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian attack. In return, Washington pledged to strengthen Israeli air defense systems.