Biden to authorize $1.25 billion in arms shipments to Ukraine shortly after leaving office

27 de diciembre, 2024

President Joe Biden is close to authorizing the shipment of $1.25 billion in weaponry to Ukraine less than a month after leaving office, according to US officials.

According to an AP report, Washington is pushing to get as much aid as possible to Kyiv before the president-elect Donald Trump assumes the presidency and begins implementing his foreign policy.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly promised that he will prioritize a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, without giving much detail on how he plans to achieve it. Recently, Trump has met with Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky and has also spoken by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to US officials, the new aid package authorized by Biden includes a significant amount of munitions, including for the Advanced National Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system.

In addition, the package will provide Ukraine with Stinger missiles and 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds.

The news comes several weeks after senior defense officials acknowledged that the Pentagon may not be able to ship all of the remaining $5.6 billion in weapons and military equipment approved by Congress for the Ukrainian country before Jan. 20, 2025, when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in.