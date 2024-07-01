Simone Biles to compete in her third Olympic Games in Paris 2024

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10min ago

Simone Biles will contend for a new Olympic gold medal after qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It will be the American gymnast's third participation in the world's top sporting event.

She earned her ticket to Paris after finishing first in the All-Around of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials 2024, held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with a total score of 117.225.

The women's gymnastics delegation was rounded out by Suni Lee (who recorded a score of 111.675 in the competition), Jordan Chiles (111.425), Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong will attend the Olympic Games as alternates.