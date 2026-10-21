More Hispanic voters are motivated to participate in the 2026 midterms than in 2022

Hispanic voters' interest in the midterm elections has increased compared to 2022, according to a survey published by the Pew Research Center, which analyzes the preferences and level of electoral engagement among this community ahead of the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

Although the largest increases in motivation and interest are seen among those who support Democratic candidates, the Pew Research Center notes that registered Hispanic voters overall are more engaged in this year's elections than they were in the run-up to the 2022 midterms. Their current level of interest is similar to that of registered voters nationwide.

Hispanic voter preferences

Among Hispanics who voted for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, 65% say they would support the Republican candidate for Congress if the election were held today. Eleven percent would support the Democrat, 14% would choose another candidate and 10% have not yet decided how they will vote.

Meanwhile, 84% of Hispanics who voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 say they would support the Democratic candidate in the upcoming congressional elections.