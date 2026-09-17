A snapshot of the Hispanic community in the US: How many there are, where they live and what their names are

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de septiembre, 2026

The Hispanic community remains the largest racial or ethnic minority in the United States. As of July 1, 2025, it consisted of 70.1 million people, representing 21% of the national population. Its presence extends throughout the country, with millions of residents in various states and counties.

This is according to the Census Bureau in its 2025 population estimates, which are based on public responses to its surveys. The data provides insight into the size of the Hispanic community, its geographic distribution and some of the characteristics of its residents.

Where do Hispanics live in the United States?

In 2025, 16 states had 1 million or more Hispanic residents, according to estimates from the Census Bureau.

The list includes Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

This growth is also reflected at the county level. Between July 1, 2024, and July 1, 2025, Harris County, Texas, recorded the largest absolute increase in Hispanic residents in the country: 50,093 people, a 2.2% increase.

This figure represents the growth recorded during that period and not the total number of Hispanic residents in the county.

The Most Common Hispanic NamesVoz Media / Created with AI.

A population with a median age of 31.1 years

The median age of the Hispanic population in the United States was 31.1 years in 2025, compared to 30.8 years recorded in 2024.

The median age is the point that divides a population into two equal groups: one with younger ages and the other with older ages. Therefore, it is not the same as the average age of its residents.

José, María and García: the most common first and last names

This snapshot of the Hispanic community also includes the most common first and last names among its members.

An infographic from the Census Bureau, based on the 2020 Census, lists the 10 most common male and female first names, as well as the ten most common last names among the Hispanic population.