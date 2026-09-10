One year after the murder, Tyler Robinson faces trial for the death of Charlie Kirk and could be executed

Published by Carlos Dominguez 10 de septiembre, 2026

On Sept. 1, Judge Tony Graf ruled that Tyler Robinson, 23, will stand trial for the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which occurred on Sept. 10, 2025, on the campus of Utah Valley University. The decision upholds the aggravated homicide charge, which in Utah allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty, life imprisonment without parole, or other severe penalties. Robinson pleaded not guilty to all seven charges.

For now, the judge has only ruled that there is probable cause to proceed to trial and has not found Robinson guilty.

The seven charges against Robinson

Judge Graf committed Robinson to trial on the seven charges brought by the Utah County District Attorney's Office: aggravated homicide (a capital offense that allows for the death penalty); discharge of a firearm resulting in serious bodily injury; two counts of obstruction of justice; two counts of witness tampering and a violent crime committed in the presence of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor.

The prosecution argues that Robinson acted out of disagreement with Kirk's views and that he targeted him because of his high-profile status and activism. Judge Graf found that there is probable cause to believe the victim was deliberately selected, an aggravating factor that, combined with the risk posed to others during the incident, supports the aggravated murder charge.

"A mountain of evidence"

During the preliminary hearing, District Attorney Ryan McBride asserted that the case file contains "a mountain of evidence" identifying Robinson as the shooter.

According to the prosecution, Robinson left a note under the keyboard of his roommate, Lance Twiggs, in which he wrote: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it." In subsequent messages, when asked about the alleged motive, he reportedly replied: "I'd had enough of his hate. Some kinds of hate can't be negotiated."

The prosecution alleges that Robinson fired a high-powered rifle at Kirk during an outdoor event attended by more than 3,000 people. Prosecutors argue that the shot not only killed the founder of Turning Point USA but also posed a grave risk of death to others present.

Investigators also recovered shell casings next to the weapon allegedly used. Among the inscriptions found was the phrase: "Hey Fascist! Catch!", which can be translated as "Hey, fascist! Catch it!"

Twiggs stated in a recorded testimony, authorized by the judge at the July preliminary hearing and given under immunity, that Robinson implicated him on Sept. 10 itself: he told him to look under the keyboard and, via text message, admitted to the shooting. The next day, according to Twiggs, he told him it was true and that he wished he hadn't done it. Robinson turned himself in on Sept. 11, 2025.

Two families in the same courtroom

Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, and his parents attended the hearing; Robinson's family was also present. They sat in separate sections of the courtroom. Erika wiped away tears upon hearing the verdict. The Associated Press reported that the Kirk family stepped out briefly while a prosecutor described the shooting. Robinson showed no visible reaction.

After the hearing, the Kirk family stated: "Today's decision, which comes nearly a year after Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family's quest for justice for him." They added: "Every step in this process carries the weight of everything that Charlie's murder has taken away from his family, especially his children, who will grow up without their father."