Trump celebrates Labor Day with a message to Democrats: 'We’re going to win the Midterms'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 7 de septiembre, 2026

Donald Trump celebrated Labor Day. On his Truth Social account, the president posted a message in which he harshly criticized the Democrats and asserted that the Republicans would win the midterm elections.

"Happy Labor Day to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, and Dumocrats who will do anything possible to destroy our Country. These Deranged People, after fighting for 10 years, should finally acknowledge that your Favorite President (ME!), knows how to WIN! They should be exhausted by now but, sadly, they’re not," the president wrote.

"They’re going to give it one last shot at ruining America, but we’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to win the Midterms, BIG, and SAVE AMERICA!" he added.

As on every first Monday in September, the United States celebrates Labor Day. The national holiday was established in 1894, during the presidency of Democrat Grover Cleveland , and aims to recognize the social and economic achievements of the country's workers.

The White House marked Labor Day with statistics

For its part, the White House marked the holiday with a report on the president's latest measures aimed at American workers.

Specifically, the Trump Administration cited the August jobs report, which showed the creation of 162,000 new jobs, exceeding expectations of 65,000 new jobs.

"Manufacturing posted its strongest monthly gain in three years, adding 16,000 positions driven by demand for pharmaceutical, defense, and semiconductor production. Construction added 22,000 jobs, with factory construction up nearly 100,000 since inauguration day. Average private-sector weekly earnings rose 3.7% year-over-year, and Black unemployment posted its second consecutive monthly decline," the White House noted.

In addition, the Trump administration highlighted the "most-favored-nation" (MFN) agreements with various laboratories and pharmaceutical companies to lower drug prices. According to the White House, these agreements are expected to "save Americans more than $600,000 million."