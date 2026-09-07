Joe Morgan, the man who took the Red Sox by surprise and made them part of his legend, dies

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de septiembre, 2026

Joe Morgan, who fulfilled his dream of managing his hometown team, the Boston Red Sox, died Saturday at the age of 95.

Morgan devoted decades to baseball before unexpectedly taking over as manager of the Red Sox. After the 1988 All-Star break, he went from being the third-base coach to serving as interim manager. He was 57 at the time.

The interim nature of his appointment was short-lived. Morgan went on to build his own legacy in Red Sox history and became part of the team's tradition. The MLB noted that he should not be confused with the second baseman of the same name who is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Joe Morgan holds a special place in Red Sox history," said John Henry, the team's principal owner, in a statement published on the MLB website. Henry recalled that Morgan's arrival in 1988 changed the course of that season and gave rise to one of the most memorable chapters in the franchise's history.

"The two division titles that followed only strengthened a bond with Red Sox fans that endured for the rest of his life," added Henry, who also expressed his condolences to Morgan's family and all those who loved him.

Morgan took over the team after John McNamara had led Boston to the 1986 World Series, where the Red Sox lost to the New York Mets in seven games.

The following season, Boston finished with a 78-84 record. In 1988, the team entered the All-Star break with a 43-42 record, nine games behind the leaders of the American League East Division.

Management had expected better results from a roster that featured several standout players. Among them were future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Jim Rice and Lee Smith, as well as Dwight Evans and a young Roger Clemens in his athletic prime.

The team also featured young players who were beginning to make their mark, including Mike Greenwell and Ellis Burks.