White House shows Trump as Green Lantern to highlight milestones of his second term

Published by Israel Duro 7 de septiembre, 2026

Taking advantage of the launch of the Green Lantern series on HBO, the White House showed Donald Trump as the DC superhero in a video highlighting several of the major milestones of the Republican president's second term.

In the video, the president, adorned with the famous power ring of these super-guardians of the universe, creates a wall of green power that blocks illegal immigrants, one of the main promises of his campaign and the focus of his first executive orders.

Domestic production and support for the military

He then boasts about the boost given to U.S. domestic production and job creation, through tariffs and incentives for foreign companies to relocate their production facilities within the country's borders.

Finally, Donald Trump is shown from the front while, in the background, warplanes and warships begin to emerge and advance, which could be interpreted as a nod to the boost he has given the military to make it more operational or to the war in Iran that it continues to fight.