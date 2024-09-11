These are the best films to help you remember the 9/11 attacks

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de septiembre, 2024

This September 11 marks another anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, in which 2,977 civilians died and more than 25,000 were injured. Since then, dozens of films have been made about the before, during and aftermath of the attacks, with the aim of keeping alive the memory of what happened that morning in 2001.

The worst attack in U.S. history marks its 23rd anniversary. On that day, 19 Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes with the aim of crashing them into prominent targets, including the Capitol, the Pentagon and the World Trade Center.

The first plane, carrying 81 passengers, 11 crew members and five terrorists, crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center at around 8:45 am. The second plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center at 9:03 am. It was carrying 56 passengers, 11 crew members and five terrorists.

The third plane hit the west wing of the Pentagon after 9:30 a.m. The plane was carrying 58 passengers, six crew members and five terrorists. Finally there was the famous United Airlines Flight 93. Heroically, its passengers managed to take control of the plane and prevent it from crashing into the Capitol. Finally, they fell into a field in Shanksville.

The best movies to watch in order to not to forget 9/11

With more or less success, dozens of movies were filmed about the 9/11 attacks. These are some of the most emblematic and that managed to captivate the audience with their raw account, either of the event itself, or the stories of what led up or happened in the aftermath of these events.

World Trade Center

Inspired by real events, it tells the story from the inside as firefighters and rescuers rescued people after the impact of the two planes on the World Trade Center. Specifically, Nicolas Cage and Michael Peña play John McLoughlin and Will Jimeno, two Port Authority officials who must assist people affected by the attacks.

It grossed an estimated $162 million, more than twice what it cost to produce.

"I like to see my film as a statue in a park, as a memorial to what happened," declared Oliver Stone, director of the film released in 2006 in the presence of Rudy Giuliani, Gov. George Pataki and then-fire commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta.

Flight 93

Also released in 2006 but in this case directed by British director Paul Greengrass, recreated the situation of United Airlines Flight 93, which did not reach the Capitol due to the bravery of the passengers who fought against the terrorists. It was the only plane that did not hit its target.

A curious fact is that several of the real protagonists played themselves in the film, which went on to receive several Oscar nominations.

Zero Dark Thirty

This is the first film on the list to skip the actual bombings, to focus on the CIA's search for Osama Bin Laden. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow and released in 2012, it starred Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke and Joel Edgerton.

The film received very good responses from critics, which earned it an Oscar and several other nominations. It was even on several lists grouping the ten best films of 2012.

In actual fact, President Barack Obama announced Bin Laden's death on May 2, 2011 at the White House.

"The cause of securing our country is not complete. But tonight, we are once again reminded that America can do whatever we set our mind to. That is the story of our history, whether it’s the pursuit of prosperity for our people, or the struggle for equality for all our citizens; our commitment to stand up for our values abroad, and our sacrifices to make the world a safer place," he said in his speech.

Reign Over Me

Adam Sandler has done more than "They're Like Children" and "A Fake Wife." In this film, the popular actor and director plays dentist Charlie Fineman, whose family was killed during the 9/11 attacks.

Focusing on life after the terrorist attack, the film's message is none other than to show the possibility of being happy after facing the worst of human violence.

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

The last production on the list happens to be a documentary series and the newest one about the attacks. Produced by Netflix and released in 2021, it recounts with first-person testimonies the origin of Al Qaeda, the terrorist attacks and the subsequent response of the United States.

James LaPorta, an investigative journalist, is the central figure in the production, which runs for a season consisting of five episodes.