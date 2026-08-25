Legal setback for Epstein's accomplice: Request to overturn her conviction denied

Published by Diane Hernández 25 de agosto, 2026

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to overturn her conviction on human trafficking charges.

Maxwell, 64, is serving a 20-year prison sentence. She is the only person convicted of a crime related to Epstein, who was found dead in his cell at a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting his own trial.

In his ruling, Judge Paul Engelmayer stated that Maxwell's allegations that her constitutional rights were violated during the trial and sentencing "are all meritless and all or almost all are frivolous."

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of procuring underage girls for Epstein, who had numerous ties to executives, politicians, celebrities and academics around the world.

In February, Maxwell was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee to discuss her relationship with Epstein, but she refused to answer questions. Her attorney stated that she would speak only if Trump granted her a pardon.

In October, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Maxwell's appeal against her conviction for human trafficking.